Five Television Shows From the 90s that Should Never Get a Reboot

It’s kind of amusing that some fans would think that there’s some huge conspiracy to keep certain shows from being rebooted or making their way to the big screen for a movie adaptation, especially when the truth is that there’s really not much to it. NBC wasn’t interested in a reboot, either because they didn’t feel that Xena could pull down the same numbers, or because it simply wasn’t a popular idea any longer. That might sound blasphemous to fans, but let’s look at it this way, Hercules even had a point when things weren’t exactly going the way they needed to, and the story of the demigod, for better or worse, has been one that people have enjoyed for far longer than Xena. The idea that she brought something new to the table is accurate and it’s true that she was loved by many upon many fans, but for their own reasons, NBC said no. Whether anyone would think of picking it up at this point or not is hard to say, though there’s always some hope that someone will see that there’s something there and move on it.