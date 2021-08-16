Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency in New Mexico's Dona Ana County. The order aims to provide local governments with the tools and funding they need to begin recovering from the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that began last week. Like similar declarations for Lincoln, Chaves, Valencia and Eddy counties earlier this year, the latest order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. In this instance, the state constitution doesn't allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals.