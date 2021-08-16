Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

After Surfside, questions around commercial buildings and business model of condo associations are brought to forefront

By Ashley Fahey
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The June 24 tragedy that left nearly 100 dead after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, has prompted swift review of condo-building reviews, talk of new legislation and more questions than answers.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Condo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

The MINT National Bank Named a Top Loan Producer

Independent Banker rankings recognize this year’s standout performers Kingwood, Texas (July 23, 2021)—Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, recognized The MINT National Bank, Kingwood, Texas, as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. The MINT National Bank recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020. “ICBA commends The MINT National Bank and its staff on this outstanding achievement during this important time for our industry,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rob Birgfeld said. “The success of this year’s standout performers is testament to their ingenuity, resourcefulness and steadfast devotion to their customers. ICBA is pleased to recognize these institutions for their mastery of the community bank business model and impressive lending results that help create and sustain communities of prosperity.” The “ICBA’s Top Lenders 2021” demonstrates the strength of personal connections to create a pathway for success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases the importance of sound and efficient banking practices and their local knowledge and expertise in adapting to shifting market dynamics and evolving customer needs. The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds. “The MINT National Bank is honored to be included in this prestigious list of industry top performers,” said David Bubier, Chairman, The MINT National Bank. “We are proud to work alongside our friends and neighbors and to serve as stewards of our community. We credit our loyal customers and dedicated employees for our success and are honored to do our part to build a financial foundation that drives the economic prosperity in Kingwood and the Greater Houston area for the benefit of future generations.” Since opening in January 2009, The MINT National Bank has been serving the Greater Houston business community from its Kingwood headquarters and through its four Houston Commercial Banking Offices. The MINT additionally operates an SBA Commercial Banking Office in New Jersey and has frequently been recognized as one of the 150 largest SBA lenders in the country.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Houston-based Hyco1 launches industrial decarbonization tech

A Houston company is developing technology to convert carbon dioxide emissions into sustainable products, from food-grade waxes to fertilizers and fuels. Houston-based Hyco1's technology takes wasted CO2 and converts it into chemical gases necessary to make other usable products. Instead of relying on petrochemicals as feedstock, Hyco1's technology can be used to create carbon-neutral or carbon-negative products like paints, dyes, motor oils and other fuel.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Construction tech firm eyes hiring, product development after $4M raise

Moody Heard used to work in venture capital investing into startups. Now, he's building a startup himself. Heard previously worked with Venture for America in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he gained experience starting a small venture capital fund built on top of an accelerator program. In early 2018, he joined as an employee at Houston-based venture capital firm Mercury Fund, where he evaluated a variety of deals, including software applications for the construction sector. Heard also spent a lot of time learning about tech-enabled services, like digital marketplaces for housekeeping or other short-term staffing.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

2021 Largest Houston-area commercial property owners

Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Houston Business Journal. MetroNational and The Texas Development Co. did not respond to our inquiries by deadline. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Construction tech co. Buildforce nabs $4M for product development, go-to-market efforts

Buildforce, a construction technology firm with presences in Houston and Austin, announced raising $4 million in capital Aug. 11. The fundraising round was led by TDF Ventures, a venture capital firm with presences in Silicon Valley and near Washington, D.C. Existing investors Houston-based Mercury Fund and Austin-based S3 Ventures also contributed to the capital raise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy