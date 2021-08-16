After Surfside, questions around commercial buildings and business model of condo associations are brought to forefront

Independent Banker rankings recognize this year’s standout performers Kingwood, Texas (July 23, 2021)—Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, recognized The MINT National Bank, Kingwood, Texas, as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. The MINT National Bank recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020. “ICBA commends The MINT National Bank and its staff on this outstanding achievement during this important time for our industry,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rob Birgfeld said. “The success of this year’s standout performers is testament to their ingenuity, resourcefulness and steadfast devotion to their customers. ICBA is pleased to recognize these institutions for their mastery of the community bank business model and impressive lending results that help create and sustain communities of prosperity.” The “ICBA’s Top Lenders 2021” demonstrates the strength of personal connections to create a pathway for success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases the importance of sound and efficient banking practices and their local knowledge and expertise in adapting to shifting market dynamics and evolving customer needs. The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds. “The MINT National Bank is honored to be included in this prestigious list of industry top performers,” said David Bubier, Chairman, The MINT National Bank. “We are proud to work alongside our friends and neighbors and to serve as stewards of our community. We credit our loyal customers and dedicated employees for our success and are honored to do our part to build a financial foundation that drives the economic prosperity in Kingwood and the Greater Houston area for the benefit of future generations.” Since opening in January 2009, The MINT National Bank has been serving the Greater Houston business community from its Kingwood headquarters and through its four Houston Commercial Banking Offices. The MINT additionally operates an SBA Commercial Banking Office in New Jersey and has frequently been recognized as one of the 150 largest SBA lenders in the country.