SC gas prices fall, analysts cite rise in COVID cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands area gas prices have fallen in the past week and look to continue in that direction barring a major hurricane. GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina show that state gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday. Across the state, gas prices on average are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 96.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.www.wistv.com
