Oswego County, NY

Operation Oswego County Awards Rebekah Alford

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 5 days ago
OSWEGO COUNTY —At its annual meeting in July, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2021 Dee Heckethorn Entrepreneur Award to Rebekah Alford. Alford was awarded in recognition and appreciation of exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and dedication to improving the quality of life in the Pulaski, New York, area; for the acquisition and expansion of the Rainbow Shores restaurant on Lake Ontario in 2010; for the development of the Mill House Market Deli and Bakery in Pulaski in 2017; for over 10 years working to the improve the growing tourism industry in the Lake Ontario and Salmon River regions of Oswego County.

