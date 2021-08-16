Cancel
5 Hawaiʻi Landmarks—And What Theyʻre Actually Called

By Kevin Allen
Hawaii Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as we love Hawaiʻi’s large variety of luscious landmarks, there is a bit of a problem in the way we go about addressing them. While many of us know these natural wonders by the names they’ve been given in modern times, it is much less likely to hear them go by their original names, the ones bestowed upon them by the Native Hawaiians. And those names are so much more than just names. They’re stories, linked to Hawaiian culture using the truly expressive vocabulary of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi. So, let’s learn!

