Pete Davidson & Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Break Up After Five Months: 'The Distance Made It Completely Unworkable,' Says Source

It's over! Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor reportedly called it quits after five months together.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple was rumored to have split because of the distance — the Saturday Night Live comic lives in New York, while the Bridgerton star is based in England — and their busy schedules.

Despite their friends saying the two "make a great couple," an insider pointed out that "the distance has made it completely unworkable" and "put a strain on them." Nevertheless, "They had fun and will remain close."

Source: MEGA

The source candidly said that their "relationship won't recover" unless "something drastic changes." Meanwhile, the insider also told The Sun U.K. that Davidson and Dynevor "both really care for each other," noting their short-lived romance was "wild while it lasted."

Article continues below advertisement

KALEY CUOCO HILARIOUSLY ANNOYS COSTAR PETE DAVIDSON BEHIND THE SCENES OF THEIR ROM-COM 'MEET CUTE,' SAYS IT'S BECOME HER 'FAVORITE PASTIME'

The former flames were first linked in March — when they were seen "holding hands and hugging," per Page Six — and last seen showing PDA at Wimbledon in July, where they were kissing and cuddling during the tennis tournament.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

While they were both "totally committed" at the start of their relationship, the insider claimed it became "increasingly obvious" that it was going to be difficult between their busy lives and the travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

“Phoebe has had back-to-back filming dates with Bridgerton in the UK. Meanwhile, Pete has been back in the US filming Saturday Night Live. Alongside that he has just started working on a new film, Meet Cute, with Kaley Cuoco," explained the source.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

After their July reunion, Davidson, 27, flew back to the States and hadn't seen his now-ex since then, the source dished. “People can’t just jump on planes and jet around the world when they want to," the insider pointed out. "It has made everything more difficult."

Meanwhile, OK! reported The King of Staten Island star's time on SNL may be coming to an end after his seventh year on the show. After speculation about his possible exit from the beloved late-night show arose in June, Davidson candidly said of his future: "I don’t know what the plan is, so everything is kind of up in the air right now, just depending on scheduling."

His exit from SNL would certainly free up his schedule, giving him all the more reason to make the "drastic change" the insider was possibly alluding to and move to the U.K.

The Suicide Squad actor previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.