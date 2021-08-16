Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

The Latest: Coronavirus cases soar across Mississippi as new record set

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XEaw_0bT2VMDH00

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus continues to break records Monday after the state reported nearly 8,000 new cases since Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7,839 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 388,986.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year began except January.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21 59,185

February ’21 19,794

March ’21 10,351

April ’21 6,754

May ’21 5,931

June ’21 4,051

July ’21 21,741

August ’21 (MTD) 45,481

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically, means more than 1.5 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 52 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,813

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 3,418 on Monday, the highest level since the pandemic began. Monday’s average broke the previous 7-day average which was set Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,892 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since the pandemic began and broke the prior record that was set on Friday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths

Comments / 10

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
39K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msdh#Mtd#Mississippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Fully Vaccinated Mississippi Sheriff Found Dead In His Home After Positive COVID-19 Test

Sheriff Lee D. Vance died Wednesday in his Jackson home, almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. AMR responded to a medical emergency at Sherriff Vance’s home on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. When the medical response team arrived, Vance was non-responsive and pronounced dead.
Mississippi Statemyarklamiss.com

Mississippi State Health Officer issues COVID-19 isolation order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a statewide health order for the isolation of individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the letter, Dobbs said all persons who live in Mississippi must immediately home-isolate on first knowledge of infection with COVID-19. Everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19 must remain at home for 10 days from onset of illness.
Mississippi Statebreezynews.com

Mississippi Breaks 1 Day Record for Covid Hospitalization as New Cases Are Reported in Our Region

Mississippi has set new single-day records of hospitalizations and intensive-care use because of COVID-19 and of new virus cases. The state Health Department reported on Thursday that 1,490 people were hospitalized and 388 were in intensive care Wednesday, and 4,412 new cases were confirmed. The previous hospitalization record was 1,444 on Jan. 4 and intensive care record was 360 on Jan. 12. The previous record of new cases in a single day was 3,488 reported Tuesday. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s extending his pandemic state-of-emergency order another 30 days. But he says there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates as reported by the AP.
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

How would you grade Tate Reeves’ response to the COVID crisis in MS? Take our survey.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is ready to move past the COVID-19 pandemic and get on with life, he said Thursday while on a visit to the Coast. The governor, who has been largely silent since the delta variant began spreading across the state, unveiled his response to the fourth wave of COVID on social media this week, which included requesting help from frontline workers in the National Guard and from nearby states to help with the nursing shortage in Mississippi.
myarklamiss.com

Mississippi governor extends his pandemic emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending his state-of-emergency order that gives public health officials and other government leaders some flexibility in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday, shortly after Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. Reeves...
Mississippi StateWLBT

People react to record number of COVID cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve heard from the hospitals that are seeing more and more COVID patients. The Department of Health showing this breakdown: of the nearly 1,500 now in a hospital for COVID-19, more than 1,300 are unvaccinated. And 264 patients are on ventilators. So, I asked people... are you worried?
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Two Mississippi casinos require vaccinations for some employees

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – MGM Resorts International announced Monday that salaried and new employees at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi and Gold Strike Casino in Tunica are required to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Sun Herald. Salaried employees who are not working exclusively from home will be required...
Louisiana StateWWL-TV

Louisiana sees one of the deadliest days since pandemic began

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 122 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as statewide hospitalizations topped 3,000. The death toll was among the highest number of deaths reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The only other days that reported higher deaths were April 14, 2020, (129 deaths) and January 17, 2021 (123).
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Oregon COVID hospitalizations soar to new record

COVID-related hospitalizations continue to stretch the state’s medical system to its limits. A total of 735 state hospital beds are being used for coronavirus patients, according to Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. The number set a record for a third consecutive day, with the total 63 more than Thursday.

Comments / 10

Community Policy