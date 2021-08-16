Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Second field hospital to open in parking garage as new COVID-19 cases explode across Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEy6y_0bT2VLKY00

The University of Mississippi Medical Center will open a second field hospital in one of its parking garages, another attempt at propping up a hospital system on the verge of collapse due to a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, will build and staff the field hospital, which is expected to contain 30-50 patient beds. An estimated 5-10 of those beds will be ICU beds. None of the 50 or so beds in the field hospital UMMC opened on Friday are ICU level.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and son of the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham, tweeted a picture Sunday morning of three loaded trucks and trailers en route to Mississippi.

This is the latest development in a period where MEMA is seeking out any help it can get from the federal government and the private sector to get Mississippi hospitals staffing that is desperately needed.

Over the past week, Mississippi broke its single-day COVID-19 case record three times. On Wednesday, Dr. Alan Jones, UMMC associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs, said that “failure of the hospital system in Mississippi” would occur within 5-10 days if the rate of hospitalizations did not subside. It has not.

The staffing crisis at UMMC is so dire that the hospital has enlisted the help of second year medical student volunteers to keep the original field hospital operating. The volunteers are not treating patients, but transporting them to and from the field hospital, as well as other upkeep duties like bringing meals and changing bed linens.

By Will Stribling, Mississippi Today

Comments / 2

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
39K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Graham
Person
Billy Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Field Hospital#Covid 19#Volunteers#Christian#Icu#Ummc#Mema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Children’s hospital dealing with ‘unrelenting’ number of sick, injured children with COVID-19 main culprit

In the 2020 version of COVID-19, most children infected did not show symptoms that developed into serious health conditions. That’s not the case today, as nationally and in Mississippi, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is driving up the number of children hospitalized at Children’s of Mississippi. On Monday, 22 children...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Image of Mississippi child battling COVID-19 shows just how bad the virus can affect some children

Mississippi’s lone children’s hospital reported Thursday more than two dozen children were hospitalized with COVID-19, but a single photo the hospital shared paints a heart-breaking look inside what COVID-19 can do to some of the Mississippi’s youngest residents. Along with a social media post regarding the number of children hospitalized,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports ‘hospitals are full’ with another 251 patients waiting in emergency rooms as COVID surge continues

As Mississippi hospitals are being inundated with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, more than 250 patients across the state were being held in hospital emergency rooms awaiting actual hospital beds, the state reported Wednesday. “Our hospitals are full,” said Dr. Jim Craig, senior director of the office of health protection...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘Mississippi, we have failed,’ doctor says as coronavirus cases continue to climb and hospitals struggle to care for patients

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to stack up new records while state hospital systems struggle to care for patients previously diagnosed who have become extremely ill. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 4,807 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours, as...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Fellow drivers mourn loss of Mississippi school bus driver who died of COVID-19

A procession of approximately 25 school buses departed the bus terminal on Lynda Lee Drive in Natchez at 10:30 Friday escorted by law enforcement. They made their way past each school in the Natchez Adams School District, Frazier, McLaurin, Susie B. West, Natchez Early College, Freshman Academy, Natchez High School Morgantown and the Braden Administration Building.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire across Mississippi; new records for cases, hospitalizations

Mississippi’s staggering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to climb Wednesday setting new records and hospitalizing more people than ever. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 4,085 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

$1.1 Million bond set after man already out on bond for North Mississippi crimes arrested in another part of state

A man out on bond on armed robbery and home invasion charges in Oxford has been arrested in connection with a series of auto thefts and auto burglaries hours away in Brandon. News sources in Jackson report that Brandon Police have charged Laquavious Deon Swinney, 19, has been charged with four counts of auto theft, and one count of auto burglary.

Comments / 2

Community Policy