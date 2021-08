We live in a world of bells and whistles. A world where everyday each facet of daily life gets more and more complex. Car insurance comes in bundles within bundles within bundles. Our devices are getting smarter, but the features we expect them to do are getting more complicated to figure out. Sure, sometimes it's good to have flair, to have something elaborate and show-stopping, but in a world where everything from trying to get a license to ordering out is getting more complicated — you just want something simple, minimalist even.