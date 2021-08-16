Dorinda Medley Says She 'Can't Take Full Credit' For 'RHONY' Ratings Slump, Would 'Never Say Never' To Returning

The ratings for The Real Housewives of New York City have been in a serious decline — but a humble Dorinda Medley is making it clear her departure is not to blame.

During an appearance on "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" on Monday, August 16, the former RHONY star opened up about why she believes the Bravo series — currently starring Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams — has seen its viewership drop dramatically during the 13th season.

“It was a tough season to film. You know, it's one thing to do COVID filming when you're in Beverly Hills or New Jersey ... you have all that outdoor space,” the Make It Nice author — who announced she was exiting the franchise in August 2020 — said. “You've got to remember we as New York girls, that's what we do: New York and people and restaurants.”

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

“So I have to say, although I'm incredibly pleased that, you know, people miss me and it's so nice to see all those memes and everything, I can't take full credit,” Medley continued. “I do think it was a tough year.”

In July, Daily Mail reported that the upcoming RHONY reunion and season 14 had been postponed after ratings for the Bravo series had sunk to an all-time low. (According to the outlet, one episode clocked in just 764,000 live viewers.)

Source: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Medley noted that she will be appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week — but she’s apprehensive because she anticipates being asked about the current season. “Although I watch it, I don’t know the new girl [Williams], so I can’t comment on it. And I wasn’t there and it was COVID, and I just think everybody did the best they could,” she added. “Think about when they were filming: It was terrible. October in New York, last year, was desolate.”

Source: MEGA

It appears Medley is leaving the door open to reclaiming her golden apple. When asked by Yontef if she'd ever return to RHONY, she cryptically said, “I would never say never. I don't say never to anything. I had a great experience.”

Meanwhile, Medley's loyal fans won't have to wait too long to see their favorite Big Apple babe back on television: As OK! previously reported, she'll be joining fellow former Housewives star Vicki Gunvalson for an upcoming ‘Real Housewives’ mash-up series.