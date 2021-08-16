Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Dorinda Medley Says She 'Can't Take Full Credit' For 'RHONY' Ratings Slump, Would 'Never Say Never' To Returning

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bT2UxXR00

The ratings for The Real Housewives of New York City have been in a serious decline — but a humble Dorinda Medley is making it clear her departure is not to blame.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" on Monday, August 16, the former RHONY star opened up about why she believes the Bravo series — currently starring Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams — has seen its viewership drop dramatically during the 13th season.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was a tough season to film. You know, it's one thing to do COVID filming when you're in Beverly Hills or New Jersey ... you have all that outdoor space,” the Make It Nice author — who announced she was exiting the franchise in August 2020 — said. “You've got to remember we as New York girls, that's what we do: New York and people and restaurants.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdS1U_0bT2UxXR00
Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

“So I have to say, although I'm incredibly pleased that, you know, people miss me and it's so nice to see all those memes and everything, I can't take full credit,” Medley continued. “I do think it was a tough year.”

In July, Daily Mail reported that the upcoming RHONY reunion and season 14 had been postponed after ratings for the Bravo series had sunk to an all-time low. (According to the outlet, one episode clocked in just 764,000 live viewers.)

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwfaB_0bT2UxXR00
Source: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Medley noted that she will be appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week — but she’s apprehensive because she anticipates being asked about the current season. “Although I watch it, I don’t know the new girl [Williams], so I can’t comment on it. And I wasn’t there and it was COVID, and I just think everybody did the best they could,” she added. “Think about when they were filming: It was terrible. October in New York, last year, was desolate.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6rtr_0bT2UxXR00
Source: MEGA

It appears Medley is leaving the door open to reclaiming her golden apple. When asked by Yontef if she'd ever return to RHONY, she cryptically said, “I would never say never. I don't say never to anything. I had a great experience.”

Meanwhile, Medley's loyal fans won't have to wait too long to see their favorite Big Apple babe back on television: As OK! previously reported, she'll be joining fellow former Housewives star Vicki Gunvalson for an upcoming ‘Real Housewives’ mash-up series.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

8K+
Followers
770
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Say Never#New York Girls#Bravo#Covid#Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shocked By Backlash Against Leah McSweeney During Her Second Season On Real Housewives Of New York

This season of the Real Housewives of New York has been dark, and fans are not afraid to let everybody know it. And I’m not even denying that this season has been particularly boring and off for our big city ladies. There’s a major divide when it comes to newbie Eboni K. Williams bringing conversations about […] The post Andy Cohen Shocked By Backlash Against Leah McSweeney During Her Second Season On Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York has fallen flat compared to its heyday. RHONY always delivered an entertaining season, so naturally fans are disappointed. Eboni K. Williams joined the cast as the first Black Housewife for the franchise. She has been trying to educate the ladies about racial issues, but it’s been a […] The post Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Dorinda Medley & Vicki Gunvalson: Returning to The Real Housewives!

Two of the most recognizable faces in the Real Housewives franchise are making a comeback. According to various outlets, Dorinda Medley has joined the cast of an upcoming Real Housewives mash-up series that will bring together housewives from different shows in the franchise. “Viewers love Dorinda, and we thought it...
Ramona, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Tried To Ditch Watch What Happens Live For Lady Gaga Tickets; Couldn’t Name 1 Lady Gaga Song

Real Housewives of New York “OG” Ramona Singer really is one of a kind. Eboni K. Williams joined Season 13 as the first Black Housewife on the franchise. Eboni has tried to educate her RHONY co-stars about racial issues. For example, Ramona referred to her staff as “the help.” Eboni explained why that was problematic. […] The post Ramona Singer Tried To Ditch Watch What Happens Live For Lady Gaga Tickets; Couldn’t Name 1 Lady Gaga Song appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYOk Magazine

Ramona Singer Parties The Night Away In Aspen As Bravo Decides Her Fate On 'The Real Housewives of New York City’

What drama? Ramona Singer appeared to have no cares in the world as the fate of The Real Housewives of New York City — and her role in the series — hangs in the balance. The reality star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 16, to gush over her luxurious stay in Aspen with daughter Avery. Aside from showing off the beautiful flowers she was surrounded by while in town, Singer reposted Avery's story of the mother-daughter duo at dinner eating truffle gnocchi.
Posted by
E! News

RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Teases the "Next Chapter" of Her Dating Life

Watch: Is Dorinda Medley Joining "Real Housewives: All-Stars" Season 2?. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star stayed mum during the Aug. 16 episode of E! News' Daily Pop when asked to confirm her rumored role on Peacock spin-off Real Housewives: All Stars season two. "I don't...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Eboni K. Williams Says She Was “Embarrassed And Hurt And Disappointed” By Ramona Singer

This season of Real Housewives of New York has an identity crisis. The first Black Housewife on the franchise, Eboni K. Williams, has tried to educate her co-stars about racial issues. It just doesn’t work with Ramona Singer. Eboni isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She stated, “Frankly, I was not going to tiptoe around […] The post Eboni K. Williams Says She Was “Embarrassed And Hurt And Disappointed” By Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYETOnline.com

Dorinda Medley Reflects on 'RHONY' 'Pause' and Talks New Book 'Make It Nice' (Exclusive)

Dorinda Medley still doesn't get why Bravo put her on "pause" from The Real Housewives of New York City, but she's chosen to find a silver lining anyway. "I'm not upset about it anymore. I was sad about it in the beginning, but I didn't personally fully understand it. But a lot of times, you don't," the reality star tells ET, Zooming in from Blue Stone Manor, her estate in the Berkshires. Dorinda announced last August that she was departing RHONY, the network and production company's choice, not hers.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Dorinda Medley on reliving heartbreak and Housewives in memoir Make It Nice

In Bravo's Real Housewives universe, there are few locations of such legendary stature as Dorinda Medley's Massachusetts estate, Blue Stone Manor. A regular group-trip destination throughout Medley's tenure as a New York Housewife, the always-seasonally-decorated Berkshires home — given its name by onetime castmate Carole Radziwill — is perhaps best remembered for being the site of Medley's now-iconic season 8 cry: "I cooked! I decorated! I made it nice!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy