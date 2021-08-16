How To Dry Clean Clothes: Everything You Must Know

The pros weigh in with their best tips for keeping your favorite pair looking brand new. On the list of belongings I should probably be washing regularly but admittedly (albeit embarrassingly) don't, jewelry takes the number two spot (after makeup brushes — I know, gross). More specifically, I rarely polish my earring collection, which is ironic, considering earrings are the one piece of jewelry I consistently wear on a daily basis aside from my wedding rings. This is partially because I'm lazy when it comes to tedious tasks, but also the fact that I have no idea where to even begin when it comes to how to clean earrings (save for under the tap in the shower whilst still wearing them) probably has something to do with it, too.