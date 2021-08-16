Local perceptions obscure COVID risk during pandemic

Since March 2020, America and the world have been in the devastating grips of COVID-19, its cousin the Delta variant, and its more distant relation the Lamda variant. Americans have experienced unprecedented shutdowns of almost every facet of day-to-day life, employment, education, economics, entertainment. In 2021 as the covid vaccines began to be administered to the general population, Americans were eager in their quest to reclaim their pre-pandemic normalcy, only to be thwarted by the Delta variant, which is now known to be more contagious and dangerous. When COVID-19 ﬁrst arrived on the scene, the main targets appeared to be the 50-and-up age group.