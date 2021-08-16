Cancel
Public Health

Local perceptions obscure COVID risk during pandemic

By Carnegie Mellon University
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperspreading events have proven to be the primary mode of infection driving the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to an inaccurate perception of risk. While more than half a million people in the United States died from COVID-19 during the past year, the public's perception of infection and mortality remain variable. A survey conducted early in the pandemic found that local perceptions of risk often do not correlate with the national infection rate, leading people to take inappropriate actions. The results are available in the August 16 issue of the journal Decision.

