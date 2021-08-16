Napa's card room asks Napa City Council to approve 24/7 operation

The question of whether Napa’s only card room should be open 24/7 is set to be answered by the Napa City Council at a meeting next Tuesday. Ace & Vine, a restaurant and card room located at 505 Lincoln Ave., opened on Feb. 11 this year. The city originally approved the business in June last year, amid some controversy. Though applicants Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee initially wanted the card room to be open 24/7, it became clear that the application wouldn’t pass, according to previous Register reporting.