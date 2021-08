EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In its continued effort to lead the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hospitals of Providence said they continues to administer the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatment in individuals 12 years of age and older to reduce the risk of patients needing to be hospitalized or becoming severely ill with COVID-19. The monoclonal antibody infusion treatment is now available as a preventative measure for individuals who are at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 or have not been fully vaccinated and have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.