8 Complex Rum Cocktails Bring Home a Taste of the Islands

Like good Reggae music, there’s nothing better than true authentic Island food—Jamaican food from the Caribbean. The term Jerk (when it comes to food) refers to the way in which meat is seasoned, smoked and grilled. A true jerk seasoning calls for bird peppers, pimento (all-spice) and pepper elder. Back in the day it was wild boar that was used. Like BBQ from the American South, jerk today is a remnant from the era of slavery. Today, you don’t have to hunt your own wild boar to enjoy authentic jerk, just about any cut of meat will do. You can now buy pre-made jerk sauce, but with a few simple and inexpensive ingredients you can make your own jerk seasoning.