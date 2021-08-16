Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Simulating the effects of local wind reduction on shrub seed dispersal

By William Salter
botany.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dynamics of vegetation communities are highly dependent on seed dispersal kernels (the probability distribution functions of dispersed seeds). Wind-driven dispersal is important in both microscale and macroscale ecological systems. As such, many field, theoretical derivation and numerical simulation studies have aimed to obtain the distribution functions of dispersed seeds. On the one hand, owing to the complexity of real cases, theoretical derivations cannot always reproduce field observations because many of the parameters have been simplified. On the other hand, field measurements cannot both gather all of the dispersed seeds from the plants and provide sufficient wind information, which suggests that empirical functions are usually case dependent.

www.botany.one

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Dispersal#Wind Speed#Shrub#Deserts#Simulation#Aobp Lin Tao Fu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Dispersing a gold layer into nanoparticles by applying a high activation voltage

(Nanowerk News) Carbon dioxide (CO2) electroreduction in solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) is an effective way to combine CO2 conversion and renewable electrical energy storage. It's crucial to improve the catalytic activity cathode for the electroreduction in SOECs since CO2 molecule itself is relatively stable. Gold nanoparticles exhibit high catalytic...
ScienceAPS physics

Wang-MacDonald d-Wave Vortex Cores Observed in Heavily Overdoped Bi2Sr2CaCu2O8+δ

Low-magnetic-field scanning tunneling spectroscopy of individual Abrikosov vortices in heavily overdoped. -wave electronic structure of the vortex core, with a zero-bias conductance peak at the vortex center that splits with increasing distance from the core. We show that previously reported unconventional electronic structures, including the low-energy checkerboard charge order in the vortex halo and the absence of a zero-bias conductance peak at the vortex center, are direct consequences of short intervortex distance and consequent vortex-vortex interactions prevailing in earlier experiments.
ScienceScience Now

Identification and assessment of cardiolipin interactions with E. coli inner membrane proteins

Integral membrane proteins are localized and/or regulated by lipids present in the surrounding bilayer. While bacteria have relatively simple membranes, there is ample evidence that many bacterial proteins bind to specific lipids, especially the anionic lipid cardiolipin. Here, we apply molecular dynamics simulations to assess lipid binding to 42 different Escherichia coli inner membrane proteins. Our data reveal an asymmetry between the membrane leaflets, with increased anionic lipid binding to the inner leaflet regions of the proteins, particularly for cardiolipin. From our simulations, we identify >700 independent cardiolipin binding sites, allowing us to identify the molecular basis of a prototypical cardiolipin binding site, which we validate against structures of bacterial proteins bound to cardiolipin. This allows us to construct a set of metrics for defining a high-affinity cardiolipin binding site on bacterial membrane proteins, paving the way for a heuristic approach to defining other protein-lipid interactions.
Gardeningbotany.one

Does investigating the seed coat in Gnetum gnemon reveal how fruiting plants evolved?

You can listen to this page as an audio file. The evolution of angiosperms, flowering and fruiting plants is a problem in botany. Once they evolved, angiosperms diversified and spread across the world. But how did they develop from gymnosperms? One suggestion is that the Gnetales are the closest gymnosperms to the angiosperms, which may have developed from these. The reason for this argument is found around their ovules, the female organs that develop into seeds.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Scientists achieve magnetic topology controlled by electrical pulses

(Nanowerk News) Researchers led by Prof. DU Haifeng from the High Magnetic Field Laboratory (HMFL) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. XIONG Yimin, Dr. WANG Yihao and LI Junbo of HMFL, and Soh Yona from Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, have achieved current-controlled topological magnetic transformations at room temperature by tuning the pulse current (Advanced Materials,"Current-Controlled Topological Magnetic Transformations in a Nanostructured Kagome Magnet").
ScienceSpaceRef

The Paradox Of The Mysterious Polarization Of The Sodium D1 Line Solved

Twenty-five years ago, an enigmatic signal was discovered while analyzing the polarization of sunlight with a new instrument, the Zurich Imaging Polarimeter (ZIMPOL). This mysterious linear polarization signal appears at the 5896 Å wavelength of the D1 line of neutral sodium where, according to the line's quantum numbers, no linear polarization due to scattering processes should be present. This polarization signal was therefore totally unexpected, and its interpretation immediately opened an intense scientific debate. The mystery further increased two years later, when the journal Nature published a letter with an explanation, which required that the sublevels of the lower level of the D1 line are not equally populated.
Energy Industryazpm.org

Super-thin panels could change solar industry

The cost and design of solar panels could change dramatically thanks to engineering research at the University of Arizona. UA chemical and environmental engineer Adam Printz is researching a synthetic mineral called perovskite. Solar cells constructed from perovskite can be as thin as a piece of paper, and could eventually replace conventional solar panels made of silicon wafers.
ComputersAPS physics

Subsystem Codes with High Thresholds by Gauge Fixing and Reduced Qubit Overhead

We introduce a technique that uses gauge fixing to significantly improve the quantum-error-correcting performance of subsystem codes. By changing the order in which check operators are measured, valuable additional information can be gained, and we introduce a new method for decoding which uses this information to improve performance. Applied to the subsystem toric code with three-qubit check operators, we increase the threshold under circuit-level depolarizing noise from 0.67% to 0.81%. The threshold increases further under a circuit-level noise model with small finite bias, up to 2.22% for infinite bias. Furthermore, we construct families of finite-rate subsystem low-density parity-check codes with three-qubit check operators and optimal-depth parity-check measurement schedules. To the best of our knowledge, these finite-rate subsystem codes outperform all known codes at circuit-level depolarizing error rates as high as 0.2%, where they have a qubit overhead that is.
ScienceEurekAlert

Measuring electric current in soil could provide answers on soil health

PULLMAN, Wash – Washington State University researchers have developed a way to assess soil health by measuring the electric current produced by its tiniest microbes. The team used a probe originally developed to measure the electrochemical signal of microbes in aquatic environments, and tested it on healthy and unhealthy soil samples to measure microbial metabolism and other indicators of soil health. This proof-of-concept research, published in Journal of Electrochemical Society, could someday lead to a simple, real-time test for farmers to determine whether soil is productive.
Sciencearxiv.org

Riemann solvers and pressure gradients in Godunov-type schemes for variable density incompressible flows

Variable density incompressible flows are governed by parabolic equations. The artificial compressibility method makes these equations hyperbolic-type, which means that they can be solved using techniques developed for compressible flows, such as Godunov-type schemes. While the artificial compressibility method is well-established, its application to variable density flows has been largely neglected in the literature. This paper harnesses recent advances in the wider field by applying a more robust Riemann solver and a more easily parallelisable time discretisation to the variable density equations than previously. We also develop a new method for calculating the pressure gradient as part of the second-order reconstruction step. Based on a rearrangement of the momentum equation and an exploitation of the other gradients and source terms, the new pressure gradient calculation automatically captures the pressure gradient discontinuity at the free surface. Benchmark tests demonstrate the improvements gained by this robust Riemann solver and new pressure gradient calculation.
Agriculturebctv.org

Master Watershed Steward Q&A for Native Tree and Shrub Sale

Join Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Coordinators for the Master Watershed Steward Native Tree and Shrub Sale Q&A and learn about native trees and shrubs as we count down the final days of our annual sale. When: Sat., Aug. 21, 2021 (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM ET) Format: Live...
Tempe, AZasu.edu

ASU researchers develop artificial enzyme to harness light for renewable energy systems

Harnessing energy from light and transforming it into other usable forms is fundamental to many renewable energy systems as well as the production of clean fuels. Research and development of efficient artificial photosynthesis to develop clean fuels and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are primary goals and challenges of future renewable energy systems. Key components of these systems include the development of artificial enzymes capable of catalyzing the oxidation of water and transferring electrons as part of a renewable energy system.
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Exploring the Quantitative Limits of Light–Matter Coupling at the Nanoscale

Combined theoretical and experimental work provides general quantitative limits to light-matter coupling in nanophotonic devices. The interplay between light and matter encompasses a stunning spectrum of phenomena, from photosynthesis to the captivating colors of rainbows and butterfly wings. Diverse as these manifestations may be, they involve very weak light-matter coupling — in essence, light interacts with the material system but does not change its basic properties. A distinctively different set of phenomena arises, however, for systems that are artificially engineered to maximize light-matter coupling. Then intriguing quantum states can emerge that are neither light nor matter, but a hybrid of the two. Such states are of high interest from a fundamental point of view as well as for creating novel functionalities, for instance for enabling interactions between photons. The strongest couplings to date have been realized with semiconductor materials confined to tiny photonic cavities. In these devices, the coupling is typically increased by making the cavity ever smaller. But even if associated fabrication challenges can be addressed, the approach is about to encounter fundamental physical limits, as a team led by Professors Giacomo Scalari and Jérôme Faist in the Departement of Physics at ETH Zurich report in a paper published on August 9, 2021, in Nature Photonics. With this work, they set quantitative limits to the miniaturization of such nanophotonic devices.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topological structures of linear velocity field around the critical point

Linear velocity field is a simple flow field second only to the whole transport, with constant tensors of strain rate and spin, and presenting a uniform deformation state under the classical model of fluid flow. But from the dynamic system understanding, the streamlines pattern (SP) of linear velocity field could be spiral or not around its critical point, which can be globally characterized by the parameter set of right eigen representation of velocity gradient based on the real Schur form. In this paper, we first define the topological property of SP by swirling degree, and then introduce an axial-vector valued differential spatial 1-form, called the swirl field, to indicate the contact structure of fluid. The geometrical image of the swirl field is tested in 2D and 3D cases. In steady flows, the swirl field is independent but coupled to the velocity, degenerates to be completely determined by the distribution of velocity direction. The analysis designed in this paper can be used to identify the singular structures in steady and curved flows.
Sciencearxiv.org

Formation of phosphorus monoxide (PO) in the interstellar medium: insights from quantum-chemical and kinetic calculations

Juan García de la Concepción, Cristina Puzzarini, Vincenzo Barone, Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, Octavio Roncero. In recent years, phosphorus monoxide (PO) -- an important molecule for prebiotic chemistry -- has been detected in star-forming regions and in the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. These studies have revealed that, in the interstellar medium, PO is systematically the most abundant P-bearing species, with abundances that are $\sim$1-3 times greater than those derived for phosphorus nitride (PN), the second most abundant P-containing molecule. The reason why PO is more abundant than PN remains still unclear. Experimental studies with phosphorus in the gas phase are not available, probably because of the difficulties in dealing with its compounds. Therefore, the reactivity of atomic phosphorus needs to be investigated using reliable computational tools. To this end, state-of-the-art quantum-chemical computations have been employed to evaluate accurate reaction rates and branching ratios for the P + OH $\rightarrow$ PO + H and P + H$_2$O $\rightarrow$ PO + H$_2$ reactions in the framework of a master equation approach based on ab-initio transition state theory. The hypothesis that OH and H${_2}$O can be potential oxidizing agents of atomic phosphorus is based on the ubiquitous presence of H${_2}$O in the ISM. Its destruction then produces OH, which is another very abundant species. While the reaction of atomic phosphorus in its gound state with water is not a relevant source of PO because of emerged energy barriers, the P + OH reaction represents an important formation route of PO in the interstellar medium. Our kinetic results show that this reaction follow an Arrhenius behavior, and thus its rate coefficients alpha=2.28$\times$10$^{-10}$ cm${^3}$ molecule$^{-1}$ s$^{-1}$, beta=0.16 and gamma=0.37 K increase by increasing the temperature.
Sciencefsu.edu

FSU researchers refine estimate of amount of carbon in Earth’s outer core

New research from Florida State University and Rice University is providing a better estimate of the amount of carbon in the Earth’s outer core, and the work suggests the core could be the planet’s largest reservoir of that element. The research, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, estimates...
Sciencenanowerk.com

Researchers develop sensor that detects hydrogen peroxide in living plant cells

(Nanowerk News) Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is commonly known as a bleaching and disinfecting agent. However, it is also constantly produced in living cells. Often as a byproduct of biological processes, sometimes intentionally, for example to kill pathogens. It is also thought that H2O2 plays an important role as a signaling molecule.
Animalsbotany.one

Predicting native plant responses to Japanese knotweed invasion

Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica) is one of the world’s most problematic invasive species. Native to Asia, the species was introduced into European gardens in the 19th century as it looks like bamboo yet grows fast and can thrive in a variety of environments. After its prompt escape from gardens, the weed travelled fast and has had devastating impacts on natural ecosystems across the northern hemisphere. In the UK alone, measures to control knotweed cost £1.25 billion in 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy