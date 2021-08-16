Larson achieves dream with Knoxville Nationals victory
Kyle Larson first attended the Knoxville Nationals at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway in 2005 when he was 13-years-old. He instantly fell in love with the aura of the place. For 16 years since, the Elk Grove, California racer has dreamed of standing on the stage at Knoxville. On Saturday night, that childhood dream became a reality, as Larson beat Donny Schatz for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win at the half-mile dirt raceway.accesswdun.com
