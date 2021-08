San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended on August 13, 2021. Year to date through August 13, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 10 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.