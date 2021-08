POP EVIL singer Leigh Kakaty has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. The Michigan-based rockers revealed his positive diagnosis in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "To our Evilz, we always want to be fully transparent with our fans and the status of our shows. All of our band members and crew have been vaccinated prior to us starting tour. Yesterday, and again this morning, Leigh Kakaty tested positive for COVID-19. Leigh wanted to make sure his test wasn't a false positive before postponing any more shows. With his second positive test this afternoon, out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing our shows and be back for our show in Virginia Beach on August 27.