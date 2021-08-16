Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner opens up on The Dr. Drew Podcast about Veteran Healing Issues
SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. To help his fellow warriors heal, Former Special Forces and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner opened up in a new interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky on The Dr. Drew Podcast. Speaking from the heart, Spooner described his military service, long-term recovery, the WHY and HOW behind creating Warriors Heart that is exclusively for frontline protectors (military, veterans, first responders, EMTs/Paramedics) and their new documentary: Warriors Heart: Warriors Healing Warriors (available on Amazon Prime Video).www.stamfordadvocate.com
