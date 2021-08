Re: TNET: Some details emerging from upcoming ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance. Again- I have no issue with the NIL, but this has to have some sort of regulation and I don’t know how you do it. It will at some point put Clemson at a disadvantage to the larger schools with the ability to funnel money from big money donors thru companies to pay for recruits. This will create an even less competitive landscape in CFB which equates to fans tuning out because their team cannot compete. The NFL understands this. The NIL will create the NFL model without a salary cap to help the competitive landscape. money will just basically be funneled through companies by setting up some kind of corporate giving to the university and the boosters and alumn will fund it. No need for the bagman anymore. It is completely legal now.