Ray E. Baker, 79, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 8pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, at SSM DePaul Hospital. He was born on December 18, 1941, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Cassius and Della (Cheuvront) Baker. He married the former Beverly J. “Bev” Gamble on January 19, 1963, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2020. Survivors include a daughter and son – in- law: Ralynne and Joseph Case of Bethalto, a son and daughter - in - law: Scott and Erin Baker of Columbia, Missouri, four grandchildren: Zachary and Becca Case of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Case of St. Charles, Missouri, Max Baker of Nashville, Tennessee, Sam Baker of Columbia, Missouri, a great granddaughter: Amelia Case of Las Vegas, Nevada, two brothers and sisters -in - law: Tom and Joyce Baker of Florissant, Missouri, John and Barbara Baker of Anderson, Indiana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.