Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Ray E. Baker

advantagenews.com
 5 days ago

Ray E. Baker, 79, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 8pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, at SSM DePaul Hospital. He was born on December 18, 1941, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Cassius and Della (Cheuvront) Baker. He married the former Beverly J. “Bev” Gamble on January 19, 1963, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2020. Survivors include a daughter and son – in- law: Ralynne and Joseph Case of Bethalto, a son and daughter - in - law: Scott and Erin Baker of Columbia, Missouri, four grandchildren: Zachary and Becca Case of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Case of St. Charles, Missouri, Max Baker of Nashville, Tennessee, Sam Baker of Columbia, Missouri, a great granddaughter: Amelia Case of Las Vegas, Nevada, two brothers and sisters -in - law: Tom and Joyce Baker of Florissant, Missouri, John and Barbara Baker of Anderson, Indiana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Nevada State
City
St. Charles, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
City
Nashville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Alexander
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Retirement#Ssm Depaul Hospital#Boeing#Mission Trips#The Wright City Church#The Roxana Church#The Jesus Film#Department 3100#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Can ousted 'Jeopardy' host, Mike Richards, recover his reputation after public backlash? Expert weighs in

Mike Richards resigned as host of "Jeopardy!" just nine days after it was announced he would succeed the late Alex Trebek as its permanent host. Richards stepped down Friday after past inappropriate comments he made on the "The Randumb Show" podcast resurfaced. The 46-year-old, who hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014 while he was working at "The Price is Right," made derogatory comments about women, people with mental disabilities, little people and the poor.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy