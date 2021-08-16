Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

By: Yi-Ching Lin, Vice President of Learning, Kathryn O'Neal-Dunham, CEO, and Marlon Williams, Vice President of Collaboration and Policy, Philanthropy New York. If you have attended a Philanthropy New York program in the past five years, you have probably experienced the ways that having honest, critical, and courageous conversations about race is key to building a more equitable, sustainable, and democratic society. Our programs are guided by the idea that if we understand how our past shapes current injustices, we can create a better roadmap for moving forward together.