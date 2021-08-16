Cancel
How much electricity powers the world?

By Takara
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

TED explains how long a second is and who decided how long it lasts. All around the world, millions of people are flipping a switch, plugging in, and pressing an ‘on’ button every second. So how much electricity does humanity use? And how much will we need in the future? Discover how much energy it takes to power the world, and how clean energy sources could help revolutionize our electricity supply.

blog.adafruit.com

EducationGrundy County Herald

Affordable electricity powers quality of life

Most of us use electricity, either directly or indirectly, at almost all times. Because electricity is so abundant and available with the simple flip of a switch, it’s easy to take it for granted. According to the Energy Information Agency (EIA), the typical U.S. household now uses more air conditioning,...
Texas Statekeranews.org

How To Shop For Electricity In Texas' Deregulated Electricity Market

Texas’ deregulated electricity marketplace was launched with the idea of offering consumers flexibility to find electricity plans that worked best for them, and the ability to find lower rates for electricity. In reality, it hasn’t worked out that way for most consumers. A Wall Street Journal analysis earlier this year...
Energy IndustryPost Register

Opinion: Support nuclear power electricity generation

We desperately need more of our electricity generation done by nuclear power worldwide. Slowing down the speed of climate change requires this. Hence we should be accelerating the remaining activities for the NuScale nuclear project to be built at the site. It is the next generation in establishing safer nuclear power.
Carscycleworld.com

How Much Power Does the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Make?

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S is a tech-laden option in a market of serious sport-touring machines. Building upon the heritage and success of an 18-year run (with 110,000 units sold) of the Multi lineup, it entered 2021 as an all-new, fourth-generation machine with serious changes, as its name suggests.
Worldworldfinancialreview.com

All Powered Up: Tendering Electricity Companies in Finland

Electricity is one of the most important aspects of modern living today, and one could say that living only a few hours without it would be detrimental to our existence today. However, there are a handful of options to choose from in terms of an electrical company. Companies such as ZMarta have made pages in charge of “sähköyhtiön kilpailutus suomessa”.
Energy IndustryScientific American

Wave Power Charges Ahead with Static Electricity Generators

One key to harvesting the ocean’s clean energy—at least a little of it—may lie in static electricity. A team of researchers in Portugal has now successfully used it to run small generators inside a navigational buoy, powering the sensors and lights that the buoy uses to collect data and aid sailors. Though the project’s scale is small so far, the researchers say it is an important proof of concept for a technique that could supplement existing attempts to harness the power of waves, as well as other kinds of naturally occurring motion.
Atlantic City, NJFast Company

How GE’s CTO empowered engineers to build the world’s most powerful wind turbine

At a new wind farm planned off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, each turbine will be three times taller than the Statue of Liberty, and each blade as long as a football field. Prototypes of the massive wind turbine, GE’s Haliade-X, have been in testing in the Netherlands for the last year and a half. When the company started working on the turbines’ design a few years ago (after acquiring Alstom, a French company that had created an earlier version of the turbine), chief technology officer Vincent Schellings asked the engineering team to work on the largest possible machine; when they came back with an initial concept, he asked them to go even bigger. The resulting Haliade-X creates 45% more power than the largest existing product on the market, enough to power roughly 1,600 homes, making wind farms more efficient. “You face a lot of technology challenges because you’re going past boundaries that nobody has ever passed before,” Schellings says. That included rethinking the production line, since the components were so huge that human workers needed robotic assistance to produce and handle them. After GE proved that the technology could work, competitors, such as Vestas and Siemens, rushed to design similar products. “We were the first one to stretch our imagination and go for something that hasn’t been done before,” says Schellings.
IndustryNature.com

Power plants: making electricity from flowers and fruits

You have full access to this article via your institution. I build solar cells using natural dyes that I find in fruit and flowers. Plant pigments called anthocyanins absorb light and turn it into energy to fuel photosynthesis, and I harness that power to generate electricity. The technology to convert plant dyes into electricity was developed in Switzerland, but I’m applying it to plants that are indigenous to my home country, Uruguay, including its national flower, the ceibo (Erythrina crista-galli).
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Blackouts and rising electric bills are driving US household solar and storage

Four in five US homeowners with solar and storage feel prepared to weather a power outage. Average construction costs for US wind farms dropped by 27% from 2013 to 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The weekend read: China’s battery storage awakening

Among all energy storage technologies, electrochemical storage is popular due to its maturity, simple structure, and deployment convenience. Du Xiangwan, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has highlighted the importance of battery storage for China’s future energy system, saying “electrochemical storage will very likely represent the majority of energy storage in future.”
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia project to convert fuel-powered motorbikes to electric

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday launched a pilot project to convert motorcycles that run on combustion engines into electric-powered vehicles, part of a national drive to make transport more environmentally friendly, the energy ministry said. The project has successfully converted 10 such motorbikes and is aiming to convert 90...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's NTPC plans to blend hydrogen with city gas

The state-run utility has invited global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in the city gas distribution network in India. Indian state-run utility NTPC has invited global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural...
Businesselectrek.co

EGEB: A Swedish venture ships the world’s first fossil-free steel to Volvo

Swedish venture HYBRIT ships its first batch of steel made with green hydrogen instead of coal. Korean researchers say they can recycle solar panels into high-performance solar cells. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Drone powered by solar energy

XSun designs and manufactures a drone that is both energy-independent and can make its own decisions, for fully-automated missions. The company needed reliable, high-performance sub-assemblies to design it’s SolarXOne. This is why the start-up approached maxon for the propulsion system. Benjamin David, benefiting from a decade of experience at Airbus...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: First vessel to operate on solar-powered methanol in Denmark, giant green hydrogen project in China

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk will team up with REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, to produce green fuel for its first carbon-neutral methanol operated vessel. The methanol facility, which will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2, is expected to start operations in 2023. “REintegrate has a proven track record for producing green e-methanol with a test laboratory in Aalborg. The new facility will be its third e-methanol facility, as they are also constructing an e-methanol facility in Skive with startup 2022,” the company said. The energy will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark. “Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time. This agreement with European Energy/REintegrate brings us on track to deliver on our ambition to have the world's first container vessel operated on carbon neutral methanol on the water by 2023,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller – Maersk.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

A New Book About a Little-Known West Texas Power Plant is Important but Dense

In 2014, in far-flung West Texas, a group of energy developers floored industry insiders: They began operation of a sprawling solar farm in the heart of the Permian Basin, one of the world’s most productive oil fields. Named the Barilla Solar Project, the facility had the capacity to generate 30 megawatts of power—enough to supply nearly 5,000 homes—from thousands of solar panels arranged in symmetrical, gleaming lines. According to Andy Bowman, author of The West Texas Power Plant that Saved the World, the Barilla solar plant represents one of the most important chapters in the story of renewable energy—both here and abroad.

