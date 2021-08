With a seemingly endless array of inland lakes and rivers to explore throughout our state, it’s easy to understand why many Michiganders are always on the hunt for the next great adventure. For those who enjoy kayaking, the options are especially impressive and exciting. While many kayakers are aware of popular paddling destinations here in the Great Lakes State, there’s one stunning lake that might have flown under the radar. Load up your gear and get ready for an unforgettable day on the water.