His is perhaps the most recognised voice from the Indian filmdom. It's the baritone of Bharat, to wit. We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan here. And Alexa will also be talking in his voice. To be precise, you can hear him speak on Alexa as it will offer a collection of handpicked experiences - anecdotes from his movies, poetry by his dad Harivansh Rai Bachchan & inspirational quotes - as Amazon today announced the availability of India’s first celebrity voice feature.