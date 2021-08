In 1986, when Cyndi Lauper sang "True Colors" -- "I see your true colors shining through/I see your true colors and that's why I love you/So don't be afraid to let them show" -- she had no idea just how important it was for everyone to put those true colors on display ... on their breakfast, lunch and dinner plates! But a new study in the journal Neurology reveals the power of colorful fruits and vegetables to protect you from cognitive decline as you get older.