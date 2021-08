Pack up the car and head out on a cross-country adventure! When you do, take care not to miss these breathtaking natural wonders the country has to offer. You don’t need to cross oceans to see some of the most gorgeous natural wonders in the world. All you need is a car and an open mind. To get you started, here are a few must-see stops—a few natural wonders you can’t miss on your next road trip. Soak up these unique views, and you’ll want to come back for more!