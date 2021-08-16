Police news icon

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Henri is now a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center issued an 11 a.m. advisory Saturday upgrading the tropical storm to a hurricane. Now with a top wind speed of 75 mph, Henri has sped up slightly to move north-northeast at 14 mph. It’s still about 465 kilometers south of Montauk on New York’s Long Island.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down from his brief tenure as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week and following a drumbeat of criticism about his selection and how it was made. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to...
Florida's Board of Education is ordering two school districts to comply with an order allowing parents to opt out of local mask mandates, with state officials giving the districts 48 hours to comply before they move to withhold funding. The state is requesting a list of the annual salaries of...
WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would require Democratic President Joe Biden to reinstate a contentious immigration policy implemented by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. The brief order by conservative Justice Samuel Alito puts the litigation on...
General Motors on Friday announced the voluntary recall of all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts, extending its recall of the electric vehicle back to its first model year, 2017. Friday's recall covers 73,018 Bolts from 2019 to 2022 and extends a previous recall covering 2017-2019 cars. The battery-related recall covers roughly 142,018 Bolts built by the automaker since the model's introduction.
A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks over forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
