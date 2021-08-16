Gold Star families reflect on Afghanistan: Military industrial complex lied to past administrations, kept troops in harm’s way

The U.S. war in Afghanistan is the longest in American history, lasting 20 years. In the conflict’s second decade, plans for an exit of U.S. forces from the country were repeatedly put off, but President Joe Biden finally withdrew most of them ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline for a full pullout, and NATO-led allied troops followed suit. The drawdown of foreign forces corresponded with battlefield advances by the Taliban, the strict Islamic fundamentalists who ruled the country before the U.S. invasion. That raised questions about whether improvements in human rights since their ouster, particularly for women, would survive the U.S. departure.