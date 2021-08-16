How NCIS: Los Angeles' Hetty Will Create Some Trouble For The Team When Season 13 Starts

For a while there, it seemed like NCIS: Los Angeles might truly need to say goodbye to actress Linda Hunt's beloved character Hetty Lange. The actress took an extended absence a few years ago after suffering injuries in a car accident, and then she also sat out much of the past year's COVID-hindered productions. But after making a triumphant return in the Season 12 finale, Hetty is confirmed to be returning when Season 13 kicks off, and it sounds like it won't be the smoothest situation for all involved.