Detroit Tigers promote Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene to Triple-A after monster series
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have promoted top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene to Triple-A after both enjoyed a monster series over the weekend. Torkelson, who is playing his first season of professional baseball after the Tigers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, stole headlines Thursday by going a perfect 7-for-7 in a doubleheader. The 21-year-old hit three home runs, a double and three singles in the Erie SeaWolves’ two wins over the Altoona Curve.www.clickondetroit.com
