Detroit Tigers promote Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene to Triple-A after monster series

In the midst of the battle for first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division, the Toledo Mud Hens added a pair of powerful bats and a trio of top prospects to the roster. The Detroit Tigers announced Sunday the promotion of Major League Baseball Pipeline’s No. 2 prospect, Spencer Torkelson, and No. 13 Riley Greene to Triple-A. Within the Tigers’ organization, Torkelson and Greene are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Ryan Kreidler, Detroit's No. 19 prospect and a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, was also promoted to the Mud Hens. Greene and Torkelson put on a show during their time...