The Witcher: Blood Origin Announces 10 New Characters (and Who's Playing Them)
Netflix has announced the full cast and crew for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the six-part prequel series set 1,200 years before the events of the main series. The streaming giant shared a Twitter thread on Monday, revealing 10 new characters and the actors who will be portraying them in the Declan de Barra series. Mirren Mack was the first name to be announced; she takes on the role of Merwyn alongside Lenny Henry who is playing Balor, and Dylan Moran starring as a character named Uthrok One-Nut.www.ign.com
