How School of Rock's ending was changed by one of the movie's 13-year-old cast members

School of Rock actor Rivkah Reyes has revealed that the movie's ending was the idea of a fellow cast member, Kevin Clark, who was only 13 at the time. "The ending wasn’t landing," Reyes said in a video on TikTok. (H/T Insider) "We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle of the Bands competition]. We tried another version of it where we lose and that’s it. It just wasn’t hitting. The team was just like, ‘What do we do about this ending?’ And Kevin is just like, 'It’d be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, 'School of Rock! School of Rock!' and then they bring us out for an encore.'"