Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How School of Rock's ending was changed by one of the movie's 13-year-old cast members

By Emily Garbutt
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School of Rock actor Rivkah Reyes has revealed that the movie's ending was the idea of a fellow cast member, Kevin Clark, who was only 13 at the time. "The ending wasn’t landing," Reyes said in a video on TikTok. (H/T Insider) "We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle of the Bands competition]. We tried another version of it where we lose and that’s it. It just wasn’t hitting. The team was just like, ‘What do we do about this ending?’ And Kevin is just like, 'It’d be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, 'School of Rock! School of Rock!' and then they bring us out for an encore.'"

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Joan Cusack
Person
Richard Linklater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#School Of Rock#Tiktok#Ac Dc#The Total Film And Sfx#Huffpost#Nctj#Multimedia Journalism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Here's Where the 'Scream' Cast Is Now, 25 Years After the Movie's Release

It's hard to believe that Scream was released nearly 25 years ago. But even all these years later, the 1996 slasher flick is still one of the most popular Halloween movies ever — especially for those who love a good fright. While the cult-favorite horror movie featured a few recognizable names at the time (Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox were already stars in their own right), it also launched the careers of so many actors that we now know and love, including Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Skeet Ulrich.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart Details Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis After Getting Vaccinated: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Soleil Moon Frye Reveals That 3 of Her Kids Have COVID-19: “I Have Shed Many Tears”

Watch: Soleil Moon Frye's Daughter Does Punky Brewster Impressions. Soleil Moon Frye is reflecting on her own family's experience with COVID-19. The Punky Brewster star recently revealed in an Instagram post that three out of her four children have tested positive for coronavirus. Following their results, the 44-year-old mom is now urging parents to get their kids tested if they begin to show symptoms, as she did with her one of her sons.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

Robin Roberts has shared the moment she left the GMA studios for the last time this month in a memorable video on Instagram. The TV star announced that she is taking a well-earned break from the daytime show on Thursday and won't be back until September. Revealing her memorable send-off,...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy