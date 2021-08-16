NBA 2K22: Here's What Comes in Each Edition

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. This week guest host Seth Macy is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss our predictions for Gamescom 2021, speculating on what we could see next week from both Sony and Microsoft. With Xbox hitting its stride with Game Pass and its regular stream of announcements, are they poised to steal the spotlight from a rather quiet Sony once again? We'll also take a look at some of the biggest third-party games coming from the likes of Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, and more! 0:00 - Intro 1:00- What We Can Expect From Xbox at Gamescom 2021 6:02 - What Sony Could Show Off at Gamescom 2021 10:12 - Upcoming Third Party Releases and Reveals 14:34 - Poll Results & Outro.