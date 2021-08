Check out the launch trailer for the roguelike adventure, Curious Expedition 2, available now on Nintendo Switch. In Curious Expedition 2, take on the role of an intrepid explorer, assemble your crew and head out into the unknown. On your expeditions, you'll come across all manner of cultures, flora, fauna, treasures, and more, ranging from the worldly to the altogether more... curious. In a reimagined late 19th Century, mysterious islands shrouded in purple fog have begun to appear in the oceans, only to vanish soon afterward. The three great Explorer Clubs of Paris are now funding expeditions to these strange islands in a bid to make bold new discoveries. These new treasures will be exhibited in their stands at the upcoming World's Fair.