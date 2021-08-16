Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup leaves the band after 'betrayal'

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

On-again, off-again bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure appears to now be “off-again” after posting on social media that he is “no longer a member” of the band as of Saturday, August 14.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Simon Gallup
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bassist#The Cure#Betrayal#The Band#British#Nme#Chvrches#National Health Service#Alt Roots#Megan Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwkoyrocks.com

DARK TRANQUILLITY Drummer & Bassist Quit The Band

After reflecting on their careers during COVID, Dark Tranquillity has announced that drummer Anders Jivarp and bassist Anders Iwers have both departed the band. Iwers has been playing bass for Dark Tranquillity since 2016. Jivarp is the band’s founding drummer. Christian Jansson (bassist) and Joakim Strandberg-Nilsson (drummer) have been brought...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy. Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy