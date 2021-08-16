Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location

By Emma Way
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrpi0_0bT2PaIv00

Asheville’s popular White Duck Taco Shop is expanding once again with its second Charlotte-area location opening in Matthews on August 29.

The exact address is 131 E. John St. in downtown Matthews next to the post office in the former Pita Kebab Grill space.

[Related Axios guide: 21 things to do in Matthews ]

Background: White Duck Taco’s first Charlotte location opened in late 2019 on the corner of 10th and Seigle near the Plaza Midwood and Belmont neighborhoods. The regional chain specializes in creative internationally inspired tacos like their most-ordered taco, the Bangkok shrimp, which comes with cucumbers, chili aioli and a sesame glaze.

Their Matthews expansion will be WDT’s 10th location and its largest location in the Charlotte area. “We are excited to become a part of the Matthews community and bring our unique tacos to the neighborhood,” owner Jeff Carter tells me.

Menu: Tacos are served a la carte for $3.75-$5.50 each. Several menu items are gluten-free, including the fish taco and chipotle cheese grits. If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, you can substitute jackfruit on any taco.

  • Popular taco options include the fish taco with pico, cabbage and chipotle cream; the lamb gyro with tzatziki, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta; and the banh mi taco with daikon carrot, sambal aioli and a ginger glaze.
  • For a drink, try the Cheerwine slushie.

[Related Axios guide: 50 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte under $10 ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjJVQ_0bT2PaIv00

A trio of tacos, from left to right: Korean BBQ, Bangkok shrimp and a fish taco. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3FI1_0bT2PaIv00

Cheerwine slushie. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

The post Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
632
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Restaurants
City
Matthews, NC
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#White Fish#Fish Taco#A La Carte#Vegan#Food Drink#White Duck Taco Shop#Pita Kebab Grill#Chili Aioli#Chipotle Cheese#Vegetarian#Chipotle Cream#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte

Obsessed with Thai food? Same here. Thai Taste reigns king of Charlotte Thai food, according to the Charlotteans on our Instagram. But there’s a growing number of great Thai spots where you can find your fixing of pad Thai, pad gra prow, Thai iced tea and more. Here are top 8 Thai restaurants in Charlotte, […] The post 8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K

A historic farmhouse and garden tucked away in south Charlotte is listed at $880,000. Originally a dairy barn, the Patchwork Farm home is being put on the market for the first time in a generation. The property is situated on roughly 2.5 acres, just a 5-minute drive from the Arboretum. Listing agent Lexie Longstreet says as […] The post Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

10 best “friend date” ideas in Charlotte

Making friends as an adult in Charlotte is hard, according to our recent survey of 1,125 Axios Charlotte readers. But 80% of those respondents say they’re open to new friends. In my experience, making new friends is a lot like dating. You start by following each other on social media and like each others posts and […] The post 10 best “friend date” ideas in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $340K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 305 Mcninch Street #A: $549,900 Neighborhood: Third Ward Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group Features: Modern design, cable railing on stairs, open layout, balcony, tons of natural light. Specs: 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,606 […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $340K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Modern mezze restaurant called Mariposa opening soon at Mint Uptown

At long last, the Mint Museum will have a restaurant once again. Mariposa opens in the former Halcyon space this September. Why it matters: Charlotte’s urban core has become a shadow of itself throughout this never-ending pandemic, but longtime restaurant operator Jill Marcus hopes Mariposa brings back some life to the area. “I believe in […] The post Scoop: Modern mezze restaurant called Mariposa opening soon at Mint Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Fall is right around the corner, which means apple cider, apple cider donuts, and, of course, apple picking. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apples within two hours of […] The post Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RetailPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Popular local retailer Moxie to open another boutique in Plaza Midwood

Fresh off opening a new Matthews shop, Moxie Mercantile is expanding again. This time it’ll be right around the corner from their flagship store in Plaza Midwood. The new shop, called Betty by Moxie, will specialize in apparel, accessories and kids’ products. Owner Michelle Castelloe expects to open sometime in September. Details: The 2,500 square-foot […] The post Popular local retailer Moxie to open another boutique in Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

COVID’s return: An indoor mask mandate for Charlotte and Mecklenburg, regardless of vaccination status

This is a running stream of COVID-19 updates. It was last updated on Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:05pm. It was a busy Wednesday afternoon in the mask-mandate world. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know: If you’re in the city of Charlotte, a new temporary indoor mandate went into effect at 5pm. […] The post COVID’s return: An indoor mask mandate for Charlotte and Mecklenburg, regardless of vaccination status appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Director, Partnerships, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details. Senior Manager, Software Engineering – Android Development at Lowe’s. Details. Product Director, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details. Lead […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekday Planner: 25 things to do in Charlotte this week

Proudly presented by Hungry Harvest. Add home-cooked meals to your weekly routine with fresh produce and grocery staples delivered to your door. Use AXIOS50 for 50% off your first box. MONDAY, AUGUST 16 UNC Charlotte Ellis Reed Parlier Memorial Scholarship + Kendra Scott Annual Fundraiser Kendra Scott SouthPark Mall | Monday and Tuesday | Free to attend […] The post Axios Weekday Planner: 25 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall

A different kind of pedicure is now here in Charlotte, and it involves about 100 tiny fish nibbling on your feet. Welcome to Garra Spa, a Florida-based chain of spas that use garra rufa fish or “doctor fish” to increase circulation in your feet and graze on dead skin. How it works: The shop allows walk-ins […] The post Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

A new wine bar in NoDa hopes to have a dive bar vibe

A new wine bar called Bar à Vins is opening in NoDa early next year. What to expect: Longtime friends and sommeliers Natalie Stewart (currently of Fin & Fino) and Jeff Kellogg will bring their expertise to an approachable wine list with retail pricing. Plus, there will be a snack menu with high-low items from […] The post A new wine bar in NoDa hopes to have a dive bar vibe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

Mizu, an Asian-inspired seafood restaurant, is now open atop SouthPark’s new Hyatt Centric hotel. Why it matters: Think of Mizu as O-Ku 2.0 with nearly double the space (4,000 square feet in total) and a greater focus on wood-fired seafood (versus O-Ku’s sushi expertise). It’s an opportunity for chef Michael Chanthavong to show off even […] The post See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Unknown Brewing is giving up beer — but not before blowing up some stuff one more time

Brad Shell tapped the top of an envelope full of cash last Friday. “Firework money,” he said. The explosives would be necessary for his big goodbye to his life as an owner of one of Charlotte’s most well-known breweries, Unknown Brewing. They’re having one last throwdown Saturday with five bands, a wrestling ring, two beer releases, […] The post Unknown Brewing is giving up beer — but not before blowing up some stuff one more time appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views

This content was created in partnership with OrthoCarolina. You don’t have to go far for beautiful running scenery in Charlotte. Here are some running routes where you can catch skyline views along the way. Pro top: If you’re looking for some extra motivation, register to run the OrthoCarolina 10k/5k Classic on September 18. The race […] The post 4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Delta variant threatens Charlotte’s big fall plans

The current surge of coronavirus cases is threatening to upend the return to “normalcy” this fall that Charlotte has been eagerly awaiting. Zoom out: This was supposed to be a blockbuster late summer and autumn for live entertainment here. Now that vaccines are widespread, industry leaders anticipated a bounce back in attendance of everything we […] The post Delta variant threatens Charlotte’s big fall plans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Opening soon: Tapas-focused restaurant PARA opening in former Zeppelin space

PARA draws its inspiration from “izakaya” style restaurants, which are a type of bar or gastropub found in Japan. Why it matters: South End has a fast-growing food scene, but PARA hopes to bring a one-of-a-kind restaurant and patio experience — one that’s found in places like Miami, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas and New York, right here […] The post Opening soon: Tapas-focused restaurant PARA opening in former Zeppelin space appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Outside investors eat up housing inventory in Charlotte

Outside investors made up 14% of all home buyers in Charlotte from January to April 2021. They created the second largest net negative impact on housing inventory in the country. Investors ate up the most home inventory in Phoenix/Scottsdale. This comes from data Realtor.com shared with Axios Charlotte. Why it matters: When investors come in […] The post Outside investors eat up housing inventory in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

31 best breakfast spots in Charlotte and what to order from each

Note: This list was most recently updated on Aug. 6, 2021. It’s the most important meal of the day, they say. We’re talking about breakfast. Whether you like to eat it early in the morning or well into the afternoon, we’ve rounded up some of the best breakfast spots in Charlotte and what to order […] The post 31 best breakfast spots in Charlotte and what to order from each appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

21 cool Airbnbs less than 2 hours from Charlotte — starting around $100 a night

From tiny homes to treehouses to domes, here are 21 beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under 2 hours driving distance from Charlotte. This list includes spots in Charlotte, Lake Norman, Lake Wylie and in the Boone and Blowing Rock areas. CITY The Carolina Treehouse   Why we love it: You won’t feel like you’re in Charlotte at […] The post 21 cool Airbnbs less than 2 hours from Charlotte — starting around $100 a night appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy