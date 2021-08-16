Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location

Asheville’s popular White Duck Taco Shop is expanding once again with its second Charlotte-area location opening in Matthews on August 29.

The exact address is 131 E. John St. in downtown Matthews next to the post office in the former Pita Kebab Grill space.

Background: White Duck Taco’s first Charlotte location opened in late 2019 on the corner of 10th and Seigle near the Plaza Midwood and Belmont neighborhoods. The regional chain specializes in creative internationally inspired tacos like their most-ordered taco, the Bangkok shrimp, which comes with cucumbers, chili aioli and a sesame glaze.

Their Matthews expansion will be WDT’s 10th location and its largest location in the Charlotte area. “We are excited to become a part of the Matthews community and bring our unique tacos to the neighborhood,” owner Jeff Carter tells me.

Menu: Tacos are served a la carte for $3.75-$5.50 each. Several menu items are gluten-free, including the fish taco and chipotle cheese grits. If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, you can substitute jackfruit on any taco.

Popular taco options include the fish taco with pico, cabbage and chipotle cream; the lamb gyro with tzatziki, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta; and the banh mi taco with daikon carrot, sambal aioli and a ginger glaze.

For a drink, try the Cheerwine slushie.

