Health

Walz extending the $100 vaccine incentive another week

By Steve Simpson, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

Governor Tim Walz is announcing that there will be an extension of the state’s reward incentive for COVID vaccines. Walz said that the program that awards a $100 Visa gift card to those who get their first shot will be extended by another week.

Public Healthfroggyweb.com

$100 COVID-19 shot incentive program extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22. More than 55,000 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have already registered for the Visa gift card. That is a 129% increase over the last month. You have to be 12 or older and get your first shot by August 22 to qualify.
Healthmprnews.org

Walz: Vaccine requirement possible for state workers

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday a vaccination requirement for Minnesota’s approximately 40,000 state workers is on the table as his administration negotiates a plan for the return of those employees to offices and other facilities throughout Minnesota. Walz said he expects to announce a plan in the coming days. Many...
HealthPioneer Press

Walz is considering a vaccine mandate for state workers

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he’s considering a vaccine mandate for state employees. Walz didn’t say whether he had made a decision — or whether there would be a universal policy for all 37,500 state workers — but he indicated that his administration would issue guidance this week. Responding...
Public Healthktoe.com

Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

Governor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.
Healthhometownsource.com

Gov. Walz promises vaccine reward

Gov. Tim Walz enacted a vaccine incentive program for the first 24,330 applicants, who apply from now until Sunday, Aug. 15, to receive a $100 reward. Eligible applicants must be 12 years or older and get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine after July 30 sending proof of their vaccination to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota StateWDIO-TV

Governor Walz extends Minnesota's $100 vaccine reward initiative

Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota will extend its COVID-19 vaccination reward program through August 22nd. “With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus," Governor Walz said. "Get your first dose today and get $100."
HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Program Through Aug. 22

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday evening the extension of the $100 vaccine reward initiative. The program, which initially was set to end on Aug. 15, will be extended through Aug. 22. Under the program, Minnesotans 12 and older who got their first dose of the vaccine from July 30 to Aug. 22 qualify for a $100 Visa gift card. Walz said that more than 55,000 Minnesotans have submitted reward requests, and the state’s weekly vaccination rate increased 129% compared to last month. “With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new...
Minnesota StateKIMT

Walz extends Minnesota's welcome mat to Afghan refugees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending a welcome mat for refugees from Afghanistan. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan offered to to work with the federal government to continue Minnesota’s history of welcoming refugees by assisting with the resettlement of people fleeing Afghanistan.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Minnesota Extends 100-Dollar Coronavirus Vaccine Bonus For Extra Week

Minnesota’s governor is extending the 100-dollar vaccine sweetener for another week. Governor Tim Walz’s office yesterday said it will continue the program that gives people a 100 dollar Visa gift card for getting vaccinated, until Sunday. So far just over 55 thousand people have taken advantage of the giveaway. Lawmakers set aside almost 14 million-dollars for the program.
Kentucky StateWTVW

Gov. Beshear announces another incentive for Kentuckians to get vaccinated

(WEHT)– On Thursday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the Commonwealth on several topics including economic development, infrastructure improvements, coronavirus, the Delta variant and COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Beshear says there is another incentive, encouraging people to get vaccinated to help fight off the spread of COVID-19. Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.

