Mark Cuban Says He Owns USD 494 of 'Strongest Community' Dogecoin

The cryptocurrency market is again in a bull market. Dogecoin is getting a tailwind from two billionaires and is seeing double-digit growth. The meme coin, invented as a parody of Bitcoin, has seen impressive price development over the past few weeks. Over the course of seven days, the coin was able to record a total of 41.6 percent price gains, making it one of the top performers among the cryptocurrencies. In the last 24 hours alone, the Dogecoin price rose 16.7 percent. When Elon Musk ennobled himself to Dogecoin godfather in May and fueled the Dogecoin hype in a series of tweets, the price of the DOGE crypto currency really went through the roof. When Bitcoin tumbled and crashed in May, the Doge rally was over for the time being. There was a sudden crash, with a price loss of almost 70 percent at times.