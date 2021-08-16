Cancel
Mark Cuban Says He Owns USD 494 of 'Strongest Community' Dogecoin

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić
cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican billionaire and enthusiastic dogecoin (DOGE) promoter Mark Cuban has revealed in a tweet that he owns USD 494 worth of DOGE - while at the same time calling the DOGE community “the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.” Meanwhile, DOGE has been rallying.

