Watch Ty and Denée Segall’s New “Feel Good” Video

By Allison Husse y
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Ty Segall has released a new music video for “Feel Good,” a song from Harmonizer that has lyrics and vocals from his wife and prominent collaborator Denée Segall. The new video is directed and produced by Joshua Erkman. Watch below. “‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and...

pitchfork.com

