Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Michigan AG calls on DTE, Consumers to issue credits for power outages, create fund

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl1TW_0bT2PFxm00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to credit those who lost power for several days due to severe storms last week.

Both companies do offer credits if people lost power for five days or more.

According to a release from the AG's office, Nessel wants Consumers and DTE to voluntarily credit customers affected by the outages and provide greater credits to those who have lost hundreds of dollars in food or other housing costs.

Nessel also wants both companies to create a fund to help displaced customers during significant power outages.

"The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers," Nessel said in a release. "One way to restore confidence is to voluntarily adopt automatic outage credits and create a fund to assist customers displaced because of these increasingly frequent and powerful storms. We know that climate change is having a significant real impact, and a business-as-usual approach is no longer sufficient. That is why it's imperative that our utility companies adapt to the changing climate and needs of their thousands of customers. Consumers Energy and DTE must do better than this."

Currently, to obtain an outage credit, a customer needs to file with their utility.

DTE Energy customers can submit here online .

Consumers Energy customers can submit here online .

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy#Michigan Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
IndustryDetroit News

Gov. Whitmer asks DTE, Consumers utilities to expand credits for outages

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the state's dominant electric utilities to expand credits paid to customers who've faced a wave of power outages in recent weeks. In a letter to the leaders of DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Indiana Michigan Power, the governor said the companies should offer higher credit amounts or reduce the outage duration needed to qualify for credits. They should also automatically credit those eligible, she said.
Lansing, MIArab American News

Whitmer calls on energy companies to increase payouts for power outages

LANSING – Governor Whitmer is calling on utilities companies to automatically credit Michiganders who experienced recent widespread outages and increase the amount paid out to them towards compensations. DTE Energy drew outrage from customers who lost power for days after last week’s storm by offering a tiny credit to their...
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Whitmer calls on Michigan utilities to improve reliability, compensate consumers who lose power

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday called on major Michigan utilities to give immediate breaks to customers who faced extended power outages after recent storms. In letters to DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Indiana Michigan Power, Whitmer also called on the utilities to commit resources to improve reliability through tree trimming and grid hardening.
Detroit Free Press

DTE offers $100 credit to customers still without power as of Monday

Power company DTE Energy said Thursday amid growing criticism that it had "voluntarily issued" $100 credits — significantly more than the $25 credits it normally offers — as a one-time courtesy to customers who still remained out of power on Monday morning from last week's storms,. The Detroit power company...
Energy Industrywirx.com

Michigan AG Wants Higher Credits For Storm Victims

From the Associated Press — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to increase the credits offered to customers who suffered losses because of outages. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. Currently, customers can apply for a credit of $25. Nessel is asking in a news release Monday that the.
UpNorthLive.com

AG: Electric customers should get credit for power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers dealing with power outages after severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last week after back-to-back...
Jackson, MI94.1 Duke FM

Consumers Energy customers could qualify for storm outage credit

JACKSON, MI — Consumers Energy today released a statement that outlines how customers who have suffered through a long-term power outage could qualify for “storm outage credits” due to last week’s storms. Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler said the company will follow the Michigan Public Service Commission’s guidelines for credits and...
Energy Industrythesuntimesnews.com

AG Nessel Calls on Utilities to Automatically Credit Customers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers who continue to deal with power outages after severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last week after...
Energy IndustryPosted by
1240 WJIM

AG Nessel Calls Out Consumers Energy, Insists They ‘Do Better’

While thanking workers for their efforts to restore power after violent storms, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asks Consumers to issue credit, plan better. Many people spent days without power after strong thunderstorms and even a tornado ripped across the state in early August. Consumers Energy crews went to work almost immediately to restore power to over 250,000 homes and businesses knocked offline. A week later, the work is not entirely finished. As of 8:30 AM Monday morning, more than 67,000 customers remained without power in Michigan.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Consumers Energy releases statement on how to apply for outage credit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to recent storms and power outages across Michigan, Brian Wheeler of Consumers Energy released a statement on how to apply for outage credit. “We understand how hard it is to be without power which was why we proactively hosted over 29 different community events across the state of Michigan helping over 12,500 customers with access to bottled water, ice, lunches, ice cream or vouchers to Binder Park Zoo and Zehnder’s Splash Village for customers. Over 98% of our customers have power currently, and we are grateful for our customers’ patience and cooperation as our crews work around the clock to restore power following last week’s historic storm. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy