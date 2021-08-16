10 Must-Eat Foods In Flagstaff

You already know Flagstaff as a great place to take a hike and grab a craft brew (a Tower Station IPA at Mother Road’s Downtown Brewery, yes, please). But in the past few years, the mountain town has been growing a strong food scene, adding chic cafes and chef-owned eateries alongside impressive ethnic eats and burger joints. There are plenty of egg-and-bacon breakfast joints to fuel your day, plus to-die-for donuts, inspired pizza, and tasting menus that will take you places. So pack your hiking shoes and your appetite and get ready to taste some of the best foods Flagstaff has to offer.