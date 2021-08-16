Riley Co. Arrest Report Monday August 16
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WILLIAM ALEXANDER BUGG, 31, Manhattan, Aggravated domestic battery; choke in rude manner; family member/dating relationship, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship(2x) and Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000; Bond $9000.littleapplepost.com
