Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains Township, PA

Seven Tubs trespasser charged with threatening officers with machete

By Ed Lewis
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY1Ty_0bT2Nj2C00 PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged threatened several officers and a state park ranger with a machete when he refused to leave the Seven Tubs Nature Area over the weekend. Chad Eric Mihalkovitz, 48, address listed as homeless, ignored commands from a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ranger to leave the park Saturday, according to court records. Mihalkovitz was told Aug. 2 he was not permitted at the Nature Area but returned Saturday with a tent and cooking supplies apparently living. Police in court records say Mihalkovitz threatened the park ranger with a machete saying, “I will cut them up and if you work for the government, I will kill you.” Mihalkovitz stood waving the machete at officers ignoring commands to drop the large knife, court records say. An officer deployed a Taser that was ineffective when Mihalkovitz removed the prongs from his body. After several hours of communicating with Mihalkovitz and after additional personnel arrived to assist, police said he cooperated and was arrested. Mihalkovitz was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on five counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats, and a single count of defiant trespass. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Comments / 4

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wright Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Plains Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plains Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Machete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

One dead in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport crash

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead following a plane crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this afternoon, officials have confirmed. The single fix-wing aircraft crashed on take-off. Luzerne County 911 began dispatching crews just after 12:30 p.m. Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken and Deputy Coroner Joe Jacobs were called to the facility a short time later. District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and detectives followed.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

CORRECTION

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Previous reporting from the Times Leader indicated that John W. Dawe, a local consultant who pleaded guilty this week to a number of child sex crimes, operated a local game store. While Dawe styled himself in online posts as the COO...

Comments / 4

Community Policy