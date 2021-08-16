Cancel
Bills Gates Promises $1.5 Billion for Green Infrastructure if Congress Passes Plan

By Jessica Lombardo
ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates has been an ardent supporter of initiatives to tackle climate change and wants in on moving green infrastructure forward. Gates said last week that if the infrastructure bipartisan infrastructure bill moves forward, his climate investment fund, Breakthrough Energy, would match $1.5 billion in government funds and put that money toward projects that are developing green technologies.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Moderate Democrats say infrastructure bill must be law before backing $3.5 trillion spending proposal

Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won't consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Carolyn Bourdeaux, Filemon Vela,...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Without regulatory reform, the Biden infrastructure bill will fail

The New York Times has published a fine op-ed by Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University senior fellow Eli Dourado arguing that the U.S. economy needs to get a lot better at building physical stuff. He notes:. One reason venture capitalists have invested so much in software...
Congress & Courtsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates gives $ 1.5 billion – if US Congress passes Biden package

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates wants $ 1.5 billion to reduce CO through his Breakthroug Energy fund2– Contribute emissions in the US. He makes it a condition that the US parliament approves a program of US President Joe Biden, in which technology to reduce emissions is promoted, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Bill Gates pledges $1.5B clean tech partnership with DOE

Bill Gates’ climate fund will pump $1.5 billion into a joint venture with the Department of Energy to speed development of clean energy technologies — if the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate this week becomes law. The Microsoft Corp. founder announced today that Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst project would...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Senate passes massive bipartisan infrastructure package

The Senate just passed the infrastructure bill. Here's what is in it — and what happens next. The US Senate just passed a historic, sweeping $1.2 trillion bipartisan package to shore up the nation's crumbling infrastructure with funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the final vote, 69 to 30.
Advocacyneworleanssun.com

Bill Gates Offers USD 1.5 Billion For Joint Climate Project

Washington [US] August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Bill Gates will put up USD 1.5 billion in matching funds if Congress approves a public-private partnership program to develop technologies that combat climate change, the Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Gates said the money would be...
Congress & Courtshawaiipublicradio.org

Federal Infrastructure Bill Plans to Allocate $2.8B for Hawaiʻi

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to approve a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a historic piece of legislation that could reshape American lives for decades, NPR reports. Hawaiʻi will receive an estimated $2.8 billion in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

$1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Pours Money Into Long-Delayed Needs

WASHINGTON — Amtrak would see its biggest infusion of money since its inception a half-century ago. Climate resilience programs would receive their largest burst of government spending ever. The nation’s power grid would be upgraded to the tune of $73 billion. The sprawling, $1 trillion bill that the Senate took...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Infrastructure bill may give Buttigieg final say over $105 billion

At least $274 billion of the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill’s $550 billion in new spending would go toward transportation — a walloping one-time infusion of dollars in the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, ports, airports, rail and transit. The measure also would give Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the final say over...
Presidential ElectionSand Hills Express

Moderate Dems threaten passage of $3.5 trillion spending proposal

Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won’t consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Carolyn Bourdeaux, Filemon Vela,...

