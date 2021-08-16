Bills Gates Promises $1.5 Billion for Green Infrastructure if Congress Passes Plan
Bill Gates has been an ardent supporter of initiatives to tackle climate change and wants in on moving green infrastructure forward. Gates said last week that if the infrastructure bipartisan infrastructure bill moves forward, his climate investment fund, Breakthrough Energy, would match $1.5 billion in government funds and put that money toward projects that are developing green technologies.www.forconstructionpros.com
