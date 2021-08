Samaritan’s Purse is speeding an Emergency Field Hospital to Mississippi as the number of people hospitalized there by COVID-19 is stretching the state’s capacity thin. “We are grateful for the opportunities that God has given us over the past year and a half to minister to communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please join me in praying for our team of disaster response specialists as they meet the physical needs of coronavirus patients in Mississippi while sharing the peace and hope found in Jesus Christ.”