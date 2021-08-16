Late-season nutrients to push grain fill

XtremeAg’s Lee Lubbers hopes his crop holds on until harvest, Dan Luepkes makes late-season applications, and Chad Henderson gets ready to combine. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.