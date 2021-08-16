Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Late-season nutrients to push grain fill

By XtremeAg
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXtremeAg’s Lee Lubbers hopes his crop holds on until harvest, Dan Luepkes makes late-season applications, and Chad Henderson gets ready to combine. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrients#Beetles#Henderson Farms#Henderson Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 1.00 higher as most of the higher trend would be associated in the North Central region. Extreme heat across the Plains was the case until Thursday, making it difficult to dangerous for cattle transport. A few auctions cancelled in the Southern Plains and others had much smaller volume that typical, even for the slower summer marketing time.
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn: What to Know About Grain Fill Stages

A stress-free grain fill period can maximize the yield potential of a crop, while severe stress during grain fill can cause kernel abortion or lightweight grain and encourage the development of stalk rot. The health of the upper leaf canopy is particularly important for achieving maximum grain filling capacity. Some...
AgricultureCrescent-News

Hoorman: Overwintering cover crops and small grains

The H2Ohio program is a state conservation program that pays farmers for conservation practices. It includes overwintering cover crops and a small grains program to help keep nutrients out of Lake Erie. Farmers are now signing up for these programs but may not know or remember all the details. Here is a summary of the key points for each program.
Kansas Statesabethaherald.com

Kansas Wheat Rx to provide farmers with latest research for high-yielding, high-quality wheat

Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension have announced Wheat Rx, a new program to disseminate to Kansas wheat farmers the latest research recommendations for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat. Wheat Rx is a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Pro Farmer tour forecasts U.S. corn, soy crops well above U.S. government

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Advisory service Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal Media, estimated U.S. corn and soy crops above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent forecast as eastern growing states compensated for drought farther west. Following a crop tour of seven top producing states, Pro Farmer...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

KSU, Grain Craft reach out to growers to lift wheat quality

MANHATTAN, KAN. — Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension have begun a new program to disseminate to Kansas wheat farmers the latest research recommendations for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat. The program, called Wheat Rx, is a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address...
Agricultureworkboat.com

Barged grain movements and rates strong, USDA says

For the week ending Aug. 14, year-to-date (YTD) downbound barged grain volumes on the Mississippi River reached 25.2 million tons—20% higher than 2020 and 14% higher than the previous five-year average, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Strong demand for exports from China has been the main driving force...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Heartland embraces precision agriculture practices

Half of the farmers in the biggest corn, soybean, and wheat states employ precision agriculture in their operations — from GPS guidance of tractors and combines to deploying drones to scout fields or monitor livestock — twice the national average, said a USDA report on computer usage on Wednesday. Far more farms have a cellular internet connection than broadband; 18% have no internet access at all.
Ames, IAAgriculture Online

DRI-Stack aims to alleviate harvest grain handling headaches

Each fall any number of variables can slow down harvest. Whether long lines at the elevator or drying speed, it pays to remove bottlenecks for improved efficiency. “For years, we used a continuous flow dryer that was PTO-driven. It had a lot of moving parts and consumed a great deal of our time in the fall,” says Keith Glienke, who farms in northwest Iowa with son Jason. “I wanted to upgrade to a better system, but many options were cost-prohibitive.”
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy sag on broad commodities weakness; U.S. rains eyed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Thursday, following broad declines in commodities including crude oil and metals tied to fears about slowing global growth, analysts said. Pressure also stemmed from forecasts for rains in northwestern portions of the Midwest that could improve...
Urbana, OHUrbana Citizen

Specialty dairy to host no-till event

Ohio No-Till Council is hosting an afternoon event focused on precision agriculture, manure, cover crops and using them as forages at The Woodruff Farm on August 27 from 1-4 p.m. at 3143 E. US 36, Urbana. John Fulton will lead off at 1 p.m. with “Precision Planting in No-till.” He...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Swimming in Red

Corn is 10 to 14 cents lower, soybeans are 32 to 36 cents lower and wheat is 8 to 14 cents lower. Corn trade is 10 to 14 cents lower at midday Thursday with broad risk-off trade Thursday morning, sending pressure across all markets with little other fresh news. Ethanol margins will narrow with the energy weakness and cheaper fall blends, but weaker harvest basis will support action coming forward. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second crop season with harvest heading towards the back stretch.
Agriculturewkdzradio.com

Farmers Can Make $10K To Open Harvested Fields To Public Dove Hunting

Farmers can now earn up to $10,000 for leasing harvested fields for public dove hunting. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering two programs that pay farmers for allowing public dove hunting access. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say the department’s new Voluntary Public Access, or VPA, Dove...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Scout now for these later season soybean stressors

Soybean farmers used to be able to catch some rest and relaxation (R&R) in August before heading into harvest. No more. Hidden soybean diseases that often surface in August may prompt farmers to instead shift R&R plans postharvest. Mid- to late-season diseases can turn a deep green-hued soybean into a scarred and chlorotic mess by August’s end.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour. Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers adjust to elevated prices and...
Agricultureboreal.org

‘Micro-farmers’ face drought without safety net

David Van Eeckhout (right), the farm director for the Good Acre Food Hub in St. Paul, and farmer Pheng Yang survey Yang's crops. Farmers who work just a few acres of land without crop insurance or other programs designed to help much larger operations are facing the dual challenges of adverse weather and the ongoing pandemic. Photo: Mark Zdechlik | MPR News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy