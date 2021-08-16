Common Reasons Why People Procrastinate and What to Do About Them

We constantly interact with parents who fret about something that’s not going well for their child. The parent wants their kid to take school more seriously, or to make more of an effort to get out and make friends, or to join a club instead of playing videogames all the time. Our message, consistently, is that you can’t make a child want what they don’t want—or not want what they do. And we remind them that while kids might not want to join the glee club or even to get good grades, we should treat them like they have a brain in their heads, and that they want their lives to work out. But sometimes kids seem to act against what they want for themselves, or fail to follow through on something that they’ve said is important to them—why would they do this? And what should their parents do about it?